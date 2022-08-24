Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at August 24

Local currency, Cedi

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 24, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.1910 and a selling price of 8.1992.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1900 and a selling price of 8.1982. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.01 and sold at a rate of 10.21.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7104 and a selling price of 9.7210 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.6273 and a selling price of 9.6386.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.55 and sold at a rate of 11.90.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.1813 and a selling price of 8.1895 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1381 and a selling price of 8.1476.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.74 and sold at a rate of 10.05.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4834 and a selling price of 0.4838 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4804 and a selling price of 0.4810.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.0335 and a selling price of 52.0717 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.0191 and a selling price of 52.0362.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







