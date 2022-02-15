Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at February 15

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 6.3021

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.5157



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.1258



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 15, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.2989 and a selling price of 6.3053.



As compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 6.2988 and a selling price of 6.3052. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.85 and sold at a rate of 7.04.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.5111 and a selling price of 8.5203 as compared to Monday's trading of a buying price of 8.5708 and a selling price of 8.5800.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.08 and sold at a rate of 9.15.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.1223 and a selling price of 7.1293 as compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1223 and a selling price of 7.1293. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.65 and sold at a rate of 7.85.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4166 and a selling price of 0.4170 as compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4166 and a selling price of 0.4170. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.46.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 66.0082 and a selling price of 66.7127 as compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 66.0082 and a selling price of 66.7127. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.