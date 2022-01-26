Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at January 26

File photo of Ghana cedis and dollar notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 6.0109

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.1012



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7796



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 26, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.0079 and a selling price of 6.0139.



As compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 6.0034 and a selling price of 6.0094. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.45 and sold at a rate of 6.61.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0968 and a selling price of 8.1055 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1412 and a selling price of 8.1506.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.45 and sold at a rate of 8.75.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7762 and a selling price of 6.7829 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7957 and a selling price of 6.8955. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.18 and sold at a rate of 7.39.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3936 and a selling price of 0.3939 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3822 and a selling price of 0.3826. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.37 and sold at a rate of 0.46.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.2292 and a selling price of 69.2958 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.1562 and a selling price of 69.2977. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.