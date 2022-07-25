Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at July 25

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.4745

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9915



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6409



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 25, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.4708 and a selling price of 7.4782.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.4308 and a selling price of 7.4382. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.43 and sold at a rate of 8.65.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9866 and a selling price of 8.9963 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 8.9170 and a selling price of 8.9117.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 10.20.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6371 and a selling price of 7.6447 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 7.5801 and a selling price of 7.5877. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.50 and sold at a rate of 8.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4434 and a selling price of 0.4438 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4337 and a selling price of 0.4341.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.5697 and a selling price of 56.7142 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 56.8978 and a selling price of 57.1679.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.70 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







