Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at July 28

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.5300

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.0725

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6320

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 28, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.5262 and a selling price of 7.5338.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.4963 and a selling price of 7.5038. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.58 and sold at a rate of 8.75.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.0676 and a selling price of 9.0774 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.0172 and a selling price of 9.0278.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.05 and sold at a rate of 10.31.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6282 and a selling price of 7.6358 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.5858 and a selling price of 7.5940. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.53 and sold at a rate of 8.76.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4479 and a selling price of 0.4482 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4422 and a selling price of 0.4424.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.4648 and a selling price of 56.5179 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 56.5827 and a selling price of 56.6040.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.70 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

Related Articles: