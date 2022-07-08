Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at July 8

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.2845

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.7476



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.3979



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 6, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.2809 and a selling price of 7.2881.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.2659 and a selling price of 7.2731. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.05 and sold at a rate of 8.19.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.7429 and a selling price of 8.7523 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.6529 and a selling price of 8.6623.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.63 and sold at a rate of 9.93.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.3942 and a selling price of 7.4015 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.3957 and a selling price of 7.4030. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.15 and sold at a rate of 8.40.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4317 and a selling price of 0.4321 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4317 and a selling price of 0.4321.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.1193 and a selling price of 58.2126 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.6189 and a selling price of 58.7564.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



