Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at June 2

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1441

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9119

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6070

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 2, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1405 and a selling price of 7.1477.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1405 and a selling price of 7.1477. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.92 and sold at a rate of 8.10.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9071 and a selling price of 8.9167 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.9992 and a selling price of 9.0089.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.17.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6032 and a selling price of 7.6107 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6615 and a selling price of 7.6685. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.67.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4567 and a selling price of 0.4568 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4577 and a selling price of 0.4581.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.1165 and a selling price of 58.2005 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.1165 and a selling price of 58.2005.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

