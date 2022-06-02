Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at June 2

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1441
Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9119
The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6070
Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.
On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 2, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1405 and a selling price of 7.1477.
As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1405 and a selling price of 7.1477. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.92 and sold at a rate of 8.10.
Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9071 and a selling price of 8.9167 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.9992 and a selling price of 9.0089.
At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.17.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6032 and a selling price of 7.6107 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6615 and a selling price of 7.6685. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.67.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4567 and a selling price of 0.4568 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4577 and a selling price of 0.4581.
At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.1165 and a selling price of 58.2005 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.1165 and a selling price of 58.2005.
At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.
