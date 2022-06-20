Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at June 20

Cedi notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.2030

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.8442



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.5608



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 20, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1994 and a selling price of 7.2066.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.00 and sold at a rate of 8.18.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.8394 and a selling price of 8.8490 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.6861 and a selling price of 8.6955.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 10.05.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.5570 and a selling price of 7.5645 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.4945 and a selling price of 7.5019. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.29 and sold at a rate of 8.55.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4476 and a selling price of 0.4480 compared to Frday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4483 and a selling price of 0.4487.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 57.9897 and a selling price of 58.1299 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 57.9869 and a selling price of 58.0869.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 86.7152 and a selling price of 86.8012 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4388 and a selling price of 87.5251.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 12.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.40 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

