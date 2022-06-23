Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at June 23

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.2110

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.8749



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6399



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 23, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.2074 and a selling price of 7.2146.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.2024 and a selling price of 7.2096. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.08 and sold at a rate of 8.23.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.8701 and a selling price of 8.8797 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.8409 and a selling price of 8.8505.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.75 and sold at a rate of 10.05.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6361 and a selling price of 7.6437 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6012 and a selling price of 7.6094. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.31 and sold at a rate of 8.55.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4534 and a selling price of 0.4539 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4541 and a selling price of 0.4546.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 57.8990 and a selling price of 57.9434 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 57.8435 and a selling price of 57.9961.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







