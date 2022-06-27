Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at June 27

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.2150

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.8683



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6162



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 27, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.2114 and a selling price of 7.2186.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.2024 and a selling price of 7.2146. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.05 and sold at a rate of 8.25.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.8635 and a selling price of 8.8731 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 8.8701 and a selling price of 8.8797.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.80 and sold at a rate of 10.05.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6121 and a selling price of 7.6203 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6361 and a selling price of 7.6437. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4569 and a selling price of 0.4573 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4534 and a selling price of 0.4539.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 57.9044 and a selling price of 57.9058 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 57.8990 and a selling price of 57.9434.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



