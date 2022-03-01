Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 1

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 6.6004

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.8568



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.4100



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 1, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.5971 and a selling price of 6.6037.



As compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 6.5971 and a selling price of 6.6037. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.15 and sold at a rate of 7.31.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.8520 and a selling price of 8.8615 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.8520 and a selling price of 8.8615.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.35 and sold at a rate of 9.52.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.4063 and a selling price of 7.4136 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 7.4139 and a selling price of 7.4219. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.80 and sold at a rate of 7.99.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4270 and a selling price of 0.4273 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.46.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.