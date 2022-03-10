1
Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 10

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.0101

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2278

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7590

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 10, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.0066 and a selling price of 7.0136.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9974 and a selling price of 7.0044. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.53 and sold at a rate of 7.74.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2228 and a selling price of 9.2327 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3169 and a selling price of 9.3269.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 9.97.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7554 and a selling price of 7.7625 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.08 and sold at a rate of 8.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4668 and a selling price of 0.4673 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.56.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 59.9421 and a selling price of 59.9792 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 40 Naira.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

