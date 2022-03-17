1
Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 17

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.0350

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2212

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7521

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 17, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.0315 and a selling price of 7.0385.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0215 and a selling price of 7.0285. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.10 and sold at a rate of 8.30.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2162 and a selling price of 9.2261 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.2162 and a selling price of 9.2261.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.30 and sold at a rate of 10.50.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7486 and a selling price of 7.7556 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.55 and sold at a rate of 8.75.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4686 and a selling price of 0.4690 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.56.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 59.0149 and a selling price of 59.1329 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 59.0149 and a selling price of 59.1329.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.20.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

