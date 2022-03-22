Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 22

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1125

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3882



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.8552



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 22, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1089 and a selling price of 7.1161.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0315 and a selling price of 7.0385. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.35 and sold at a rate of 8.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3831 and a selling price of 9.3932 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.2162 and a selling price of 9.2261.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.70 and sold at a rate of 10.98.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.8513 and a selling price of 7.8591 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7486 and a selling price of 7.7556. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.80 and sold at a rate of 9.15.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4779 and a selling price of 0.4781 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4711 and a selling price of 0.4715.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.60.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4070 and a selling price of 58.4703 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 59.0149 and a selling price of 59.1329.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 15.00.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



