Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 24

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1123
Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3894
The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.8254
Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you
On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 24, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1087 and a selling price of 7.1159.
As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1161. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.80 and sold at a rate of 8.35.
Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3843 and a selling price of 9.3944 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3831 and a selling price of 9.3932.
At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.00 and sold at a rate of 10.80.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.8215 and a selling price of 7.8293 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8513 and a selling price of 7.8591. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.00 and sold at a rate of 8.80.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4810 and a selling price of 0.4815 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4779 and a selling price of 0.4781.
At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.60.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4818 and a selling price of 58.5254 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4070 and a selling price of 58.4703.
At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.
Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.
