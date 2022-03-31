0
Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 31

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1124

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3489

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.9359

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 31, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1160.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1090 and a selling price of 7.1162. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.60 and sold at a rate of 8.10.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3439 and a selling price of 9.3539 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3079 and a selling price of 9.3186.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.85 and sold at a rate of 10.40.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.9320 and a selling price of 7.9398 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8125 and a selling price of 7.8209. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.15 and sold at a rate of 8.55.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4908 and a selling price of 0.4913 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4838 and a selling price of 0.4842.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4964 and a selling price of 58.5667 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4019 and a selling price of 58.4595.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
