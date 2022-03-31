Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 31

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1124

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3489



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.9359



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 31, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1160.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1090 and a selling price of 7.1162. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.60 and sold at a rate of 8.10.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3439 and a selling price of 9.3539 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3079 and a selling price of 9.3186.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.85 and sold at a rate of 10.40.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.9320 and a selling price of 7.9398 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8125 and a selling price of 7.8209. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.15 and sold at a rate of 8.55.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4908 and a selling price of 0.4913 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4838 and a selling price of 0.4842.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4964 and a selling price of 58.5667 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4019 and a selling price of 58.4595.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



