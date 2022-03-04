2
Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at March 4

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.0009

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3494

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7447

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 4, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.9974 and a selling price of 7.0044.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9974 and a selling price of 7.0044. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.45 and sold at a rate of 7.65.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3443 and a selling price of 9.3544 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3169 and a selling price of 9.3269.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.55 and sold at a rate of 9.75

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.95 and sold at a rate of 8.15.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4607 and a selling price of 0.4612 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.46.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 59.3838 and a selling price of 59.4709 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



