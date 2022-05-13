0
Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at May 13

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1143

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.7001

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.4097

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, May 13, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1107 and a selling price of 7.1179.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1107 and a selling price of 7.1179. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.65 and sold at a rate of 7.82.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.6950 and a selling price of 8.7051 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.7454 and a selling price of 8.7548.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.32 and sold at a rate of 9.70.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.4057 and a selling price of 7.4137 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.4881 and a selling price of 7.4962. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.95 and sold at a rate of 8.22.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4422 and a selling price of 0.4424 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4404 and a selling price of 0.4407.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.5230 and a selling price of 58.5961 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.5245 and a selling price of 58.5386.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

