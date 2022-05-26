0
Menu
Business

Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at May 26

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1373

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9534

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6202

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, May 26, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1337 and a selling price of 7.1409.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1317 and a selling price of 7.1389. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.90 and sold at a rate of 8.10.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9486 and a selling price of 8.9582 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.9325 and a selling price of 8.9421.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.75 and sold at a rate of 10.05.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6164 and a selling price of 7.6240 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6096 and a selling price of 7.6179. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.28 and sold at a rate of 8.55.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4537 and a selling price of 0.4541 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4551 and a selling price of 0.4555.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.72.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.3890 and a selling price of 58.4114 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4025 and a selling price of 58.5178.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: