Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at May 5

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1133

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.8934



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.5047



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, May 4, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1097 and a selling price of 7.1169.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1092 and a selling price of 7.1164. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.65 and sold at a rate of 7.85.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.8886 and a selling price of 8.8982 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.9285 and a selling price of 8.9381.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.45 and sold at a rate of 9.90.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.5009 and a selling price of 7.5084 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.4929 and a selling price of 7.4997. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.97 and sold at a rate of 8.22.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4491 and a selling price of 0.4496 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4493 and a selling price of 0.4498.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4539 and a selling price of 58.5242 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4496 and a selling price of 58.5367.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.6233 and a selling price of 87.7100. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.55 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50CFA for every 1 Cedi.



