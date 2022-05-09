1
Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at May 9

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1132

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.7859

The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.5280

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, May 9, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1096 and a selling price of 7.1168.

As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1097 and a selling price of 7.1169. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.65 and sold at a rate of 7.85.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.7811 and a selling price of 8.7906 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 8.8886 and a selling price of 8.8982.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.35 and sold at a rate of 9.70.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.5245 and a selling price of 7.5314 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 7.5009 and a selling price of 7.5084. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.95 and sold at a rate of 8.22.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4464 and a selling price of 0.4466 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4491 and a selling price of 0.4496.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.3352 and a selling price of 58.3900 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4539 and a selling price of 58.5242.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 87.7335 and a selling price of 87.8286 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 87.4644 and a selling price of 87.5438. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

