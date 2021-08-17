Here's the monthly Cocoa Market Report for July 2021

Ivory Coast and Ghana account for almost 60% of world supplies for cocoa beans

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has released a report for the monthly performance of cocoa on the international market for July 2021.

According to highlights of the report available to GhanaWeb, prices of the nearby cocoa futures contract averaged US$2,195 per tonne.



It further ranged between US$2,122 and US$2,295 per tonne in London whereas, in New York, the average price of the first position contract stood at US$2,332 per tonne, seesawing between US$2,242 and US$2,425 per tonne.



For Europe, 7,960 tonnes of cocoa beans were exchanged on the market against the July 2021 contract, down from the 9,280 tonnes tendered against July 2020.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast and Ghana account for almost 60% of world supplies for cocoa beans.



