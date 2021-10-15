Here’s what telcos recorded for mobile voice subscriptions end-of-August 2021

Ghana has recorded over 41 million in mobile voice subscriptions

The National Communications Authority has revealed Ghana recorded a total of 41,486,196 mobile voice subscriptions at the end-of-August 2021.



This however represents 132 percent penetration in mobile voice subscriptions.



Despite this, the total number of mobile voice subscriptions in the country witnessed a marginal decrease of 0.81 percent from July’s figure of 41,825,055.



Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana according to the NCA recorded voice subscriptions of over 23.4 million, representing a percentage decrease of 0.33% from July’s figure of 23.5 million.

Additionally, the market share of MTN Ghana for the month under review was 56.96 percent.



Coming in a distant second was Vodafone Ghana which recorded 9.4 million subscriptions, representing a percentage decrease of 2.03 percent. Vodafone’s market share for August 2021 on the other hand was 22.86 percent.



Meanwhile, the mobile voice subscriptions for AirtelTigo however decreased from 7.5 million at the end of July 2021 to 7.4 million at the end of August 2021 indicating a 1.01 percent decrease.



AirtelTigo’s market share for the month under review was 18.12 percent, as compared to 18.16 percent in the previous month.



Glo, according to the NCA was the only mobile network that made gains recording a voice subscription increment from 836,198 to 845,326 with a percentage increase of 1.09 percent.



However, Glo’s total market share for the month under review was 2.05 percent.