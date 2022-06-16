High cost of living: Ghanaians can't afford 3 square meals again - Sam George asserts

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Inflation for May hits 27.6 per cent

Grapes the most driver of inflation in Ghana



Many youth eat once a day, Sam George



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, June 9 announced that inflation for May hit 27.6 per cent.



This represents a four percentage points increase compared to the 23.6 percent recorded in April 2022.



In a latest report released by GSS and sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food, non-food products and imported goods.



Reacting to this on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show on Tuesday, June 14, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George averred that many Ghanaians, especially the youth eat once a day as a way to cut down cost.

According to him, many of these young ones mostly skip breakfast to eat between the hours of 12 and 1pm.



This is a move to ensure that the food sustains them till the next day.



The Ningo-Prampram MPtermed this move as a 'formation' played by some youth to salvage the high cost of living in the country in recent times.



While bemoaning the high cost of living now, Sam Nartey George said, "...You are collecting trees but are selling your forest. That was their focus when people can no longer afford three square meals. May young men in Ghana today are playing formation...they are playing 0-1- 0. Breakfast 0, Afternoon you eat once and that one is no longer kenkey because my fist is bigger than a ball of kenkey. They are eating beans between 12:30 to 1:30."



"...They eat that as foundation and then they buy pure water. The pure water they used to buy for 5 pesewas is now 30 pesewas. That is the life and you go to bed till the next morning. That's the 0-1-0...," he added.



