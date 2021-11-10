Highest inflation recorded in October since May 2020

Ghana's inflation rate for October 2021 has hit 11.0 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.
This makes it the highest inflation rate recorded in Ghana since May 2020.
It is also a sharp increase from an earlier 10.6 percent recorded in September 2021.
The increase in the inflation rate was due to hikes in prices of water, housing, electricity, gas and transport.
However, at the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 1.9% in the Eastern Region to 19.2% in the Upper West Region.
Upper East Region recorded the highest month-on-month inflation (1.8%) in three regions (Greater Accra, Upper West and Eastern) recorded negative month-on-month inflation rates.
