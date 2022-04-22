0
Menu
Business

History shows Ghana’s cedi may weaken further from record low - Bloomberg

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: bloomberg.com

Ghana’s currency is trading near a record low and a long-term momentum indicator shows it’s at risk of further depreciation.

The cedi has lost 18% against the dollar this year, making it the worst-performing currency in Africa after Zimbabwe’s dollar. A 28-year analysis of the so-called Relative Strength Index, or RSI -- a measure of the rate of change in prices -- shows the pain may be far from over.

Last month, the RSI rose to over 90, significantly above the 70 level that is considered an overbought threshold. In the past, whenever the measure has topped 90, the cedi has dropped as much as 24% on an average over the next six months.

That’s bad news for an economy battling the highest inflation rate in more than 12 years and worsening business sentiment because of rising fuel prices.

A depreciating currency will add to the import bill of the West African nation that purchases most of its fuel from overseas.

Annual producer inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in seven years in March to 29.3%, stoked by increases in energy, food and beverage prices, partly due to the cedi’s decline.

Source: bloomberg.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu
Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
Related Articles: