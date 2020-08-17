Press Releases

HoSA donates masks to vulnerable institutions

The staff of the Head of State Award Scheme Ghana (HoSA) under the leadership of its Executive Director, has donated five hundred (500) re-usable masks to the Senior Correctional Center (400 pieces) and the Shelter for Abused Children (100 pieces) in Accra.

The masks were made by young award participants as part of the ‘skill section’ requirement of the award scheme and are to be used by both inmates and staff of the two institutions.



The donation which happened on August 7, 2020 forms part of the first phase of HoSA’s #bootcoronaaway project which aims at producing masks and hand sanitizers to support vulnerable young people in Ghana who might not have access to these two necessities during the pandemic period.



PR and Communications Manager, Nana Mensah, Administration and Finance Manager together with Nana Yaw Frempong of the Programs Department who presented the items on behalf of HoSA thanked the staff of the two institutions making sure their young inmates are safe in these uncertain times with the limited resources at their disposal and promise to support with more items when the whole projects get the needed boost it requires from individuals and corporate organizations.

The two instructions were grateful for the kind gesture from HoSA and promised to make good use of the masks especially during this period when the wearing of masks has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Health and the President to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.



They appealed to more individuals and originations to emulate HoSA example and come to their aid to ensure the comfort and safety of their young inmates, especially during this pandemic period.



The Head of State Award Scheme is the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Ghana, the world’s leading youth achievement award that brings together practical experiences to create committed global citizens through the provision of a balanced programme that challenges and equips young people with positive life skills.

Source: Miriam Agyemang, Contributor

