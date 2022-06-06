Hohoe market women worry over delay in market project

Phase one of the project completed

Source: GNA

Rebecca Titriku, Secretary of the Hohoe Market Women Association, says the women are worried over the delay in completing and handing over the market project.

The ground was broken in July 2020 for the project, which was expected to be completed in nine months.



Although phase one of the project is completed, it could not be commissioned for use because a phase two project to undertake pavement of the market began just a month ago and is expected to be completed in eight months.



Madam Titriku speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a site meeting of the projects, said their life depended on the market and worried the project was in its second year, despite the nine-month timeline.



She said the place where they were relocated to was mashy, unknown to buyers and sometimes their wares got stolen.



Madam Titriku said due to the delay in work, most of their members do not come to the market unless it was a market day.

She said although they were worried, they knew something good was coming out of the project and appealed for expedited works towards the commissioning of the market project.



Madam Titriku said they were happy with the work they had seen despite the delays.



Mr Charles Osei Ababio from Soman Consult Limited, the consultancy firm on the project, confirmed that phase one of the project has ended.



He said the pavement which was under phase two would be completed before the deadline to enable the commissioning of the market.



J. A. Biney &Co. Limited, John Mork Construction and Trading Limited and Crown of Victory Company Limited are the construction firms undertaking works on the market while Burecon Investment Limited is undertaking the pavement works.