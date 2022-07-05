Hold managers of the economy responsible for any mismanagement - Trade lawyer

Managers of economy will be accountable if put to check, Dr Ukaoha

Specialist on International Trade and Development Law, Dr Ken Ukaoha, has entreated Ghanaians and other citizens in the sub-region to hold managers of the local economy responsible for any economic hardship.



According to him, citizens must ensure that internally generated resources are used judiciously towards the betterment of the nation.



He also asked that citizens through the media demand accountability and transparency from these managers of the local economy from time to time.

This move, Dr Ken Ukaoha opined, will put managers of the economy on their toes, as well as, make them accountable for monies spent.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb at an ECOWAS-GIZ training of English-speaking West African journalists in Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, July 4, 2022, he said, "There’s no sustainable development…in the whole West African trade, therefore the media has a role to play by asking question….let the debates on television be on the issues about economics, trade, what revenue comes in… This will compel the managers of our economy to know that eyes are watching, to know that people are evaluating them and to know that they owe us accountability, transparency and respect and ensure that our monies works for us."



Meanwhile, in Ghana, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the head of the Economic Management Team.



The other members include; Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Dr. Mark Asigbey Yeboah, Prof. Gyan Baffour, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, Ken Ofori-Atta, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Kwaku Kwarteng, and Dr. Paul Acquah.













