Hold project managers responsible - Water Minister urges inaugurated GWCL Board

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has urged the newly appointed Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Board of Directors to hold managers of the various water projects inaugurated by the president accountable to ensure they deliver on their mandate.

According to the Minister, the president’s vision of attaining agenda -Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) by 2025, can only be achieved when the board works diligently to monitor and supervise the various projects inaugurated by government across the country to ensure sustainability.



The Minister further reminded the 11-member Board to be minded of the responsibility placed on them to put the limited resources of the state to judicious use and also protect the public purse, adding that their continuous service as directors would be hinged on competence.



“Government’s vision on Water for All is to reach 100 percent water coverage, we can achieve this if we use staff corporation as a tool. I urge you to hold the enviable record of the Ghana Water Company Limited in mind as you strive to achieve this milestone.



I urged the board to do this with the mindset of government’s vision of agenda Water for All. We have a responsibility to keep our eyes on the ball to ensure that the sustainable development goal six (SDG-6) is achieved,” she said.



She reiterated that the President Nana Addo, has previously cut sod for a number of Water projects across the country which included Tamale Water Project, Yendi, Damango, Wenchi, Keta, Takoradi and Sunyani. These projects she said, must be monitored and completed successfully.

She expressed confidence in the Board to deliver on their mandate, especially the Chairman of the Board, Patrick Yaw Boamah, who formerly was a Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



Touching on her expectations from the Board, she mentioned that she expects their collective work to lead GWCL into becoming a world class service delivery utility company as enshrined in their vision statement, quality and efficient customer service, urgent in-service delivery, continues improvement and innovation, as well as high ethical and professional standards.



Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated board, Chairman of the Board, Patrick Yaw Boamah, indicated that the board accepts the challenge of transforming GWCL into becoming world class utility company, adding that he believes the company has the human resources and capacity to do that.



“We all know that what Ghanaians want from this company is to be able to provide reliable quality water supply and also receive efficient communication from the company anytime challenges arise, because we all know definitely the company will encounter some challenges.



We will ensure that the company devises very strategic means of communicating to the people of the country anytime there is a problem,” he said.

He also urged his colleague Directors to be mindful of the supervising minister that they have and always get in touch to brief her about the ongoing situations on the field, emphasizing that the Ministry, Board, and Management of GWCL must work together to achieve the president’s Water for All agenda.



Newly inaugurated Board of Directors



Patrick Yaw Boamah, -Board Chairman



Ing. Dr Clifford Abdullah Braimah GWCL- Managing Director



Noah Tumfo- Director

Michael Ayensu- Director



Ewuntomah Zakariah-Director



Kwame Amporfo Twumasi- Director



Joseph Kwaku Acolatse- Director



Vida Affum Duti- Director

Surv. Prof. Foster Kum-Ankama Sarpong- Director



Akwasi Konadu- Director



Hadisu Alhassan (Workers Representative) – Director.