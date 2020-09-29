Hollard Ghana, Melcom announce general insurance partnership

Chairman of Melcom, Mr. Bhagwan Khubchandani and GCEO of Hollard Ghana, Mrs. Patience Akyianu

Insurance and retail giants, Hollard Ghana and Melcom Limited announce the addition of general insurance to their partnership following endorsement by the National Insurance Commission.

The addition will strengthen the insurance and retail industry’s pioneering partnership to widen insurance penetration and make it more accessible to Ghanaians.



Via Hollard Insurance, Hollard Ghana’s general insurance company, Melcom Limited will now offer non-life insurance products to its shoppers at convenient Hollard on-the-go booths available in selected shops.



The full array of insurance products now available to Melcom customers are motor insurance, home appliance plan, cell phone insurance, and travel insurance in addition to the life insurance and savings policies being presented by Hollard Life Assurance.



Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Mrs. Patience Akyianu, said: “This is another step in our mission to enable more people to create and secure a better future by offering them insurance at their convenience.



With Hollard Insurance now in the mix, Melcom customers have a spread of our life and non-life products when they shop. They can shop, buy insurance, pay premiums, make claims, or simply enquire about our services.”

“I am proud to reiterate that there is great benefit when insurance and retail giants partner. We are moving with the times. Together with our reputable partner, Melcom, we are showing that we put our customers' needs at the forefront of what we do,” Mrs. Akyianu added.



On his part, Group Chairman of Melcom Ghana, Mr. Bhagwan Khubchandani, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hollard Insurance. Now our customers can instantly secure their purchases and that is important to us because we care about their well being.



This new milestone is an indication of greater things ahead for the retail and the insurance sector in Ghana. Together we shall deepen insurance penetration in Ghana.”



Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, Mr. Daniel Boi Addo added: “Now Melcom customers can secure their appliances and devices immediately, when they purchase them in-store. Similarly, they can instantly protect their travel plans with an insurance cover.



For motorists, the convenience of buying and renewing a motor insurance policy while grocery shopping cannot be understated. We guarantee all customers of Melcom visit our Hollard on-the-go booths and will be served with utmost care and attention.”

Source: Hollard Ghana