Hollard Ghana, Melcom partner to widen insurance penetration in Ghana

Insurance Group, Hollard Ghana has partnered Melcom Ghana to make insurance more accessible to Ghanaians and widen insurance penetration.

The partnership will see Hollard provide insurance, starting with life insurance and savings policies to customers of the retail giant, Melcom Ghana, via an in-store Hollard-on-the-go booth.



“We continue to do our part to improve insurance penetration in Ghana by making insurance more accessible. Melcom is where Ghana shops so it makes sense to enable shoppers to easily pick up insurance as they do their regular shopping.



Melcom customers can shop, buy insurance, pay premiums, make claims or simply enquire.” said the Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, at the launch held at the Melcom Plus store at North Industrial Area in Accra.



“There is great benefit when insurance and retail giants’ partners.

Our partnership with Melcom speaks to our continued effort to put our customers and Ghanaian public at the forefront of what we do. We trust Melcom is the right partner because they emulate our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future.” Akyianu added.



On his part, Group Chairman of Melcom Ghana, Bhagwan Khubchandani, said, “We’re elated to enter this partnership with Hollard. For over 30 years we have contributed to socio-economic development of Ghana by making retail accessible to Ghanaians. Now, we are pleased to include insurance via this partnership with Hollard.



It is a strategic fit. The growth of Melcom is largely due to the support of our customers so we will do what we must to also make life easier for them. Insurance is an enabler of social good, so we are on the right track. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for all shopper needs.”



Managing Director of Hollard Life Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, added “We have trained business executives, well-versed in Hollard Life’s suite of products. We guarantee all customers of Melcom that visit our Hollard-on-the-go-booths will be served with utmost care and attention.”

Source: Hollard Ghana

