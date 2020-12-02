Hollard Insurance wins massively at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana Awards

Hollard Insurance won three awards at the 2020 National Marketing Performing Awards

Source: Hollard Ghana

Hollard Ghana with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance picked up a total of three awards at the 2020 National Marketing Performing Awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Awards held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards event held under the theme ‘Marketing in a Disruptive Era’, sought to honour businesses which have thrived and maintained excellence over the last year despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.



The Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, was named the Marketing Woman of the Year 2019 for leading Hollard Ghana to introduce groundbreaking innovative products like Hollard ChatInsure product and its popular virtual insurer, Araba Hollard.



Also, Hollard Insurance, a subsidiary of the insurance group, took home ‘Insurance Company of the Year 2019’ in the Non-Life Insurance Category for its contributions in the insurance industry by introducing unmatched innovations.



‘Hollard ChatInsure’ and its Chatbot, Araba Hollard, the first virtual insurer in the country offering end-to-end insurance services also won the ‘Product of the Year (Service) awards.



In a statement from CIMG, these awards are in recognition of Hollard Ghana’s excellence in strategic marketing in Market Insights, People Management, Corporate Reputation Management, CSR and Sound Marketing Management that set Hollard Ghana apart as a corporate achiever for the year 2019.

Commenting on the importance of the awards, the Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu said: “Indeed, we have come this far by Grace and I would like to thank God for helping us to achieve this great milestone.



This win is dedicated to our visionary leadership of Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance headed by Daniel Boi Addo and Nashiru Iddrisu respectively, as well as the team at the group office, especially Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, our creative and hard-working Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs. Also, our able Team Hollard for their resilience, and our partners, and customers for sticking with us on our journey to become the country’s favourite insurer”, she further added.



Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.



Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, home, and more. Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can also find Hollard at Shell Fuel Stations, Welcome Shops, and some Melcom stores for all their insurance needs.

Source: Hollard Ghana