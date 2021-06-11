Hollard Life Assurance supports Kumasi Central Prison with bags of cement

Presentation of the bags of cement to the Kumasi Central Prison

Source: Hollard Life Assurance

Hollard Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana, has supported the Kumasi Central Prison’s canteen project with bags of cement. This was in a bid to ease the burden of the center while staying true to its purpose to enable better futures.

The presentation



The presentation was done by Nashiru Iddrisu, Managing Director of Hollard Life in the presence of Kwaku Gyapong Fosuhene, Branch Manager of Hollard Life Kumasi and Hollard Life Kumasi Sales Managers, Kingsley Gyebi and Helena Antwi Tolbert.



The Ashanti Regional Commander of Prisons, DDP. Kwesi Asamoah Fening received the bags of cement on behalf of his outfit in the presence of Regional PRO, ASP. Richard Bukari and ADP Hilda Awoame.



Speaking on the motivation for the donation, the Managing Director of Hollard Life Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu said: “We received a call from the Kumasi Central Prison to support them build a canteen for the inmates. As a company that does well by doing good, we know that funding such a project espouses our purpose of treating everyone with care and dignity.

Everyone deserves a better future regardless of where they find themselves. Supporting the command to provide a decent eating area is our way of showing care”.



Appreciation



Receiving the items, the Ashanti Regional Commander of prisons, DDP. Kwesi Asamoah Fening expressed his gratitude to Hollard Life Assurance for the honour done to them.



He said: “We understand that times are hard due to COVID-19, however, Hollard has gone out of their way to help. We are very indebted to Hollard Life for responding swiftly to our call for funding. We least expected such a quick comeback. This kind gesture is necessary for the maintenance of the prisons infrastructure and will go a long way to help in the reformation of the prisoners.