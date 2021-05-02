Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours May 15

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is a Ghanaian politician.

Hon. Agyeman-Manu was born in Dormaa Ahenkro in the then Brong Ahafo region. He is a Chartered Management Accountant and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana in 1989.



He also graduated with Management Accountancy from the London School of Accountancy. He is well endowed with management skills.



Agyeman-Manu is a member of parliament for Dormaa Central Constituency in the then Brong Ahafo region of Ghana.



He served as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the immediate-past Parliament and was the acting CEO of the National Health Authority in 2006, and also the deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under former President Kufuor's administration (2001 to 2008).



In this government, he served a Deputy Minister of State in the following Ministries: Trade and Industry, Interior, Finance, Communication and Roads and Transport. He has served on the Boards of institutions such as the Small Arms Commission of Ghana, the Ghana Revenue Authority, Bank of Ghana, and the Divestiture Implementation Committee.



He is the current Minister of Health.

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as Minister of Health and still Minister of Health for the Republic of Ghana.



For his sterling performance in the course of his duties for Mother Ghana Hon. Agyemang Manu is highly appreciated.



