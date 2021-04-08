Hope Channel Ghana presents Hope On-Air Music Business Seminar

The Hope On-Air Music Business Seminar comes off between 18 – 22nd April 2021, 6:30pm each night

Source: Hope Channel Ghana

Hope Channel Ghana presents an on-air music business seminar, taking place on Hope Channel Ghana on our satellite platform, Facebook, and YouTube @hopetvgh, 18 – 22nd April 2021, 6:30pm each night. Speakers for the 5-day event are Rex Omar, Rexford Kyei, Stephen Nasei Boadi, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Kwame Dadzie and the seminar will be hosted by Steve Boat an Adventist musician.

Hope Channel Ghana is proud to bring you a 5-day on-air music business seminar live in your homes for the first time this April. The seminar will provide the platform for understanding the music industrial transformation and how our Christian musicians can take advantage of the digital age.



The topics to be discussed during the 5 day seminar are:



Day 1 – Digital Media and its advantages



Day 2 – 360 Degree Music Business/Artist Deals



Day 3 – Online Music Exploitation – financial opportunities available to Artistes



Day 4 – Artiste Branding

Day 5 – Why Music Videos Are Still So Important



The target for this seminar is gospel musicians, christian musicians, aspiring musicians, artiste managers, and players in the music value chain. This seminar will have an immediate impact and transform your ministry.



If you want to join the seminar through our zoom platform you can WhatsApp your name, Location, and email address to 0559680066



Hope Channel Ghana, is a youth oriented Christian television network aimed at getting Jesus in every heart and sharing God’s good news for a better life today and for eternity. Hope Channel offers programs on holistic Christian living and focuses on faith, health, relationships, and community. It's television that changes lives!



The channel can be found on the satellite platforms and covers the entire West African region with a great viewership.



Hope Channel...Changing Lives