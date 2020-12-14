Hope for 37 Millitary Hospital maternity ward after refurbishment by Stanbic

Stanbic Bank Ghana refurbished and handed over the maternity ward of the 37 Military Hospital

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana, has refurbished and handed over the maternity ward of the 37 Military Hospital to the hospital authorities. The refurbishing of the maternity block is part of the many corporate social investment initiatives by the bank to ensure a better world for all.

Head of Customer Channels at Stanbic Bank, Mr. Eugene Ocansey, who handed over the facility on behalf of the Bank assured the hospital that this would be but one of many goodwill gestures aimed at supporting the hospital, “The call to be a contributor to the fulfilment of SDG Goal 3, particularly, the reduction of maternal mortality is one that is dear to us at Stanbic,” he said.



Stanbic Bank is keen on promoting the wellbeing of all, especially women, and it is in this vein that it joined the military high command in celebrating 60 years of women in the army recently.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Brigadier General Nii Adjah Obodai, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital said, “We are delighted to receive such kind gesture from Stanbic Bank, as they didn’t hesitate to take up the request from the hospital to renovate one room of the maternity ward, we really appreciate this kind gesture, even though we know this is just the beginning of more to come, once more we are so much grateful for your thoughtfulness”.



The hospital also presented a plaque to Stanbic Bank in appreciation of the gesture.

