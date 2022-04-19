0
Hospitality industry gradually bouncing back - Dr Ackah-Nyamike

Hospitality sector badly hit by COVID-19

Middle of 2021, first quarter of 2022 has been good, Dr Ackah-Nyamike

Ghana Hotels Association lauds government for recovery programme

One of the sectors that were badly hit by the global pandemic - coronavirus was the hospitality sector.

As these industry players recorded some losses, there is a turning point for them as measures put in place by both government and other businesses have yielded results.

President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike, has said his outfit is gradually recovering from the shocks of the global pandemic.

According to him, the industry is gradually raking in some monies from the middle of 2021 to the first quarter of this year.

In an interview with CitiBusiness news, Mr Ackah-Nyamike said, “I think the industry is bouncing back and we are almost close to the pre-COVID-19 performance, at least from the middle of 2021 up to the beginning of this first quarter, I think performance has been quite good and I’m patiently waiting for the government statistician to give his report that gives that clear indication that the industry is bouncing back.”

“There’s been a lot of collaboration. There’s a lot of partnership and the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture have also been worthy leaders. Tourism is a public sector, led and private sector driven and they are really doing their bit in that direction. And all these factors combined to result in that bouncing back that we’re talking about,” he added.

Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike lauded all stakeholders that stood by them through thick and thin.

