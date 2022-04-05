Hotels to increase prices over harsh economic situation

Dr. Edward Ackah Nyamike Jnr., President of the Ghana Hotels Association

Hotel business is an investment, Ackah Nyamike Jnr

Hospitality industry affected by inflation



Prices must be adjusted to be able to stay in business



President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr, has hinted that hotels will have to adjust their prices as general prices of goods and services have gone up in recent times.



According to him, just like all other businesses the hospitality sector has suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and is still struggling to recover.



“The hotel is basically like any other business so the economic environment affects our business, so we also depend a lot on disposable income. So, when the cost of living becomes an issue, it affects us because some will have to do with leisure, and some will have to do with business.”



He intimated that for hotels to be able to stay in business, consumers would have to bear part of their operational cost, translating to an increase in their prices.