Housing deficit: Govt must support private developers – Presby Moderator

Rev Prof Mante commissions the City of Favour Estate project in Dahwenya

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has tasked government to support local private developers with finance and tax rebates on building materials to help address the country’s housing deficit.

The Rt Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, who was speaking as a Guest of Honour when he commissioned the City of Favour Estate project in Dawhneya in the Greater Accra region, stressed the need for government to collaborate with private developers to address the 2 million housing deficit facing the country.



Commending government on plans to establish a development bank which would offer support to indigenous Ghana businessmen, Rt Rev Prof Mante charged government to also give out tax rebates and financial support to emerging developing companies such as SNS company Ltd developers behind the City of Favour Estate project, who are developing affordable houses for the country’s middle and lower class.



The City of Favour Estate project, which is being financed and constructed by Sawer and Sons Company Limited, a Ghanaian owned construction firm, will house some 100 apartments for the average and first class citizenry. CEO of SNS Company Limited, Simon Sawer Tetteh, who touted the quality of the project, also stressed the need for government’s support.



He said there was the need for government to find alternative in supporting local manufacturing companies to produce cheap building materials for the masses.

Chief Executive for the Ningo Prampram District, Jonathan Paa Nii Doku also promised the Assembly’s support for the project.



One of the already competed pilot buildings which were also outdoored at the event was purchased by one John Ofori, a government worker.



The City of Favour Estate project, which is sited on a 14- acre land, comes in a 2 -bedroom standard, 3 bedroom standard and that of a 3 bedroom semi-detached apartment with mini clinic, pharmacy and a gym.