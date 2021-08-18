Houston Mayor pledges to woo Texan energy companies to invest in Ghana

Houston Mayor in a meeting with Ghana's delegation

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Tuesday, August 18, 2021, paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Houston, USA, Mr. Sylvester Turner, at his office to discuss issues centered on the energy sector in the context of the energy transition, Ghana’s investment climate, international trade and empowerment of Africa in the global scheme of things.

In his remarks, Dr. Prempeh stated that Ghana’s first oil find in commercial quantities was by Kosmos, a Houston-based company, which left the country but is back.



He further emphasized Ghana’s huge gas reserves which must be monetized for the benefit of the country’s industrial agenda whilst making the case for companies to invest in Ghana.



Mayor Turner agreed that it was important to not let resources that can change Africa’s course lie dormant.



He further noted that from Senegal to Angola, huge gas reserves make it imperative to discuss ways in which the continent can benefit from them within the framework of the energy transition conversation.

He noted that through clean technology, investments in carbon sequestration was possible to make good progress towards clean energy.



Dr. Prempeh was pleased by Mayor Turner’s pledge to make a great case for Ghana as an investment destination for Texan energy companies.



Ghana’s energy minister is with a delegation from Ghana participating in the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021 in Houston with the aim to woo investors to take advantage and invest in the vast opportunities available in Ghana’s upstream and downstream petroleum industry.