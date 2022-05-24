How Accra floods have shutdown businesses temporarily

A photo of a flooded area

GhanaWeb Feature

In the heart of Accra are many beautiful sceneries but the picture becomes gloomy anytime it rains.



With filth engulfing the most talked about city of lights - Accra, drains and gutters are equally choked due to the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and gutters.



Though many have accused the country of having a poor drainage system, the Akufo-Addo led government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing has noted an amount of GH¢450 million was invested in the last five years to expand drains in the country, especially in the regional capital - Accra.



On Saturday, May 21, 2022, it rained and as usual, there were reports of the countless homes that were flooded and properties that were destroyed because of the downpour.



The situation was not different on Monday evening when the rains started around 9pm through to Tuesday morning.



Several homes have been flooded, and some parts of the Kaneshie - Graphic road have had portions of the road destroyed by the gushing water.

Whilst many are trying to salvage their destroyed goods, businesses have not been spared. Markets, lorry stations, shops and stalls alike have been ravaged by raging waters from the rains.



Drivers refuse to move because of flooded roads:



Commercial vehicle drivers in different parts of the capital are finding it hard to move around normally because floods have covered most roads.



GhanaWeb’s checks revealed that, drivers moving from Russia to Circle, Russia to Nima, Zambramaline to Kasoa for instance were reluctant to load their cars with passengers because of the deplorable nature of the Abossey Okai, Kaneshie roads.



The few that worked in these aforementioned areas cut corners to get to their destination.





this is Kaneshie. look at this shoddy work done by government exposed. #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/G8O6v3FOuU — ???????????? ???????????????? ????????????  (@BADASSPMF) May 24, 2022

Companies, shops flooded:



In many areas, some shop owners have also had to deal with how to get into their shops because of floods on their compounds. Many companies along the Graphic road to Adabraka for example, have had the floods take over their compounds, leaving workers of same shocked and stranded as the situation appeared beyond their control.



How do people access the buildings to work?



Market stalls, goods destroyed, traders frustrated:



Traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area also had some of their goods destroyed. This was one of the places that was highly affected by the floods. Videos from the area indicate how the floods had taken over the area, with residents and commuters having to maneuver their way through the flood waters which were at knee-level.



Checks by GhanaWeb’s reporter, Ernestina Serwaa Asante who plied this route revealed how the rains had affected some of these traders and their properties.

Some of these affected persons in the early hours of Tuesday morning were pulling out some of the items including clothes onto the pavement to sort them out.



Floods have began again since the rains began in the early part of May. The event which happens particularly in this part of the country annually has become very concerning.



Meanwhile, Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has urged that people desist from littering around whilst government puts in measures to deal with the flooding menace in the country.



Author: Ernestina Serwaa Asante









Ur 78yrs president @NAkufoAddo is building a $300m cathedral for Jesus, Man of vision ???????? #AccraFloods A-plus "Mr Logic" "Lizy" pic.twitter.com/QoqpmglJWt — Your Baby Daddy???? ????????????‍???? (@Kasoamontego) May 22, 2022