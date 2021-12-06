How Uber, Bolt, others are cashing in amidst trotro drivers’ strike

Transportation in Ghana

Commuters have been left stranded as there are no cars for transportation

Drivers say until their demands are met, they’ll not call off the strike



Transport operators want petroleum taxes to be scrapped



Ride-hailing apps - Uber, Bolt, Yango etc. - are enjoying at the moment as commercial drivers’ union embarks on a sit-down strike.



Their prices have increased astronomically but commuters are ready to pay since all public transport systems are currently unavailable.



Sixteen commercial drivers’ unions have today Monday, December 6, 2021, embarked on a nationwide sit-down strike after incessant calls on the government to reduce taxes on fuel.

The action has left many commuters stranded typically in the capital, Accra.



The only option left for workers to get to their various destinations is to indulge the services of ride-hailing apps.



But the challenge however is the increased demand and its corresponding prices.



For example, Bolt prices have more than doubled from the usual prices that customers pay.



Olivia, a regular bolt user laments to GhanaWeb saying, “a ride from home to campus has always been between GHC22-26, they are asking me to pay GHC46 today, what a great day to be a Bolt driver”

Kwamena would normally pay between GHC26 and GHC24 from Ashalley Botwe to Airport, but he has to pay GHC80 due to the ongoing industrial action.



Kwesi is able to walk from Legon Botanical Gardens to UPSA, but normally pays between GHC5-8 when he picks an Uber. He said he is being made to pay GHC21 today.



As a result of this, some workers have resorted to going to work either on foot or pay more for their journeys using ride-hailing apps.







