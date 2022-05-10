How 'low' salaries of workers appealed to drivers to be considerate with new transport fares

A bus conductor shouting for passengers

Transport fares increased

Cost of fuel, tyres, lubricants high, Concerned Drivers



We don't want our business to collapse, Concerned Drivers



Concerned Drivers Association has said the reason its outfit decided to stick to the 20% increment in transport fares is because wages of workers have not been increased.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Association, David Agboado, a 30% increment in transport fares will impose more hardship on Ghanaians amidst the economic challenges everyone is experiencing.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Monday, May 9, 2022, Mr Agboado explained the increment in fares by transport operators is due to the high cost of fuel at various pumps, tyres, and lubricants.



He said, “the last increment was done in February 2022. At the time, fuel was sold at GH¢7.99 per litre, but now it goes for GH¢11.30 per litre. Look at fuel prices, the cost of tyres, and lubricants, these warrant a 30% increment, but we all said wages have not been increased so if we do it that way, it will be hard on everyone, so we agreed to start with 20%.”

David Agboado further stated that the union has written to the transport minister four times but there were no response, hence, the decision taken by transport unions.



He noted that the only way transport operators can stay in business is to increase fares to cushion them.



“Negotiation for possible fare increment started in March 2022, and we’ve written to the Minister of Transport four times, but there was no positive result and because we are business people, and we don’t want our business to collapse we have to act. We don’t want to run at a loss, so we did what is right,” Mr. Agboado said.



