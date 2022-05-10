0
How social media users are reacting to proposal for electricity and water tariffs increment

ECG Prepaid System11212112 Electricity and water tariffs to increase

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PURC will give not more than 50% increment, Adomako

ECG proposes 148% in tariffs

GWCL proposes 326% hike in tariffs

Social media users have been reacting to recent proposals for the increment of tariffs from August 2022.

The Electricity Company of Ghana is demanding an increment of 148% on electricity tariffs from August 2022.

The company submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) asking for an adjustment in electricity tariffs to cover the period between 2019 and 2022.

ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC) while attributing the high increase in the Distribution Service Charges to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.

The Ghana Water Company Limited is also pushing for a nearly 326% hike in tariffs.

News about the proposed increment has sparked a lot of conversations on social media as Ghanaians continue to lament the increasing cost of goods and services in the country.

Here are some of the reactions below

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/938/93881950.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/281/28141067.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/982/98264862.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/481/48189450.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/993/99393415.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/664/66452961.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/652/65202208.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/819/81973323.jpg>

< img src https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/619/61943115.jpg>

Related Articles: