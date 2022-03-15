How social media users have reacted to fuel price projections

Fuel price increases

Fuel prices to hit GH¢11

COPEC hints at further increment in fuel price



Fuel currently sold at GHC8.490 per liter



One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market alongside other products and services.



Paramount amongst them is the skyrocketing hike in fuel.

The inconsistent price of fuel seems to have taken a toll on motor and vehicle owners since they have to pay more in order to use their cars.



Some vehicle owners have hinted at alternative options – resort to public transport – should there be further increments.



Some people have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations on the increasing hike in fuel prices.



Some Ghanaians could not hide their anger as they unleashed a huge part of it on the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Pump price currently stands at GHC8.490 at some private fuel stations.



Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana is not the only country facing such difficulties.



According to him, fuel prices must go up due to rising crude prices.



The Bulk Oil distributors also stated that, the new pricing window which begins on March 16, will see fuel prices selling up to as high as GH¢11.

Read how Ghanaians are lamenting below





the fuel prices be moving crazy, the world will end soon — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) March 15, 2022

As fuel go hit Ghc10 per litre by March ending di3... Ah dey come order more then pour for my burrel inside. @Opresii .@Kaysitsofe your mind dey? pic.twitter.com/bKuAi7D1FA — ???????????????????????? ????????????????????-???????????????????? (@gyina_yie) March 15, 2022

The way fuel price go up . Aswear very soon people go carry people for demma backs as commercial cars ???????????? — ????????.???????????????? KITCHER???? (@toonyWann) March 15, 2022

expensive fuel in Ghana is: the proportion of our incomes spent on transportation is extremely high. Next time a party communicator tells you petrol price is globally high, point out the breakdown of petroleum prices to them. But most importantly, tell them our earnings are low. pic.twitter.com/U3r9NI9Mya — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) March 12, 2022

Fuel prices started increasing in Ghana since last year. Don't come and tell us it's the war in Ukraine that's causing sh*t... Bad leadership like 3 days rotten beans #fuelprice — Gbetivi ⚠️❗ (@fuvklit) March 15, 2022

Fuel prices in Ghana is more expensive than fuel prices in Togo. Very soon they will start smuggling fuel into Ghana. pic.twitter.com/zVd1volusQ — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) June 30, 2021