How some CSOs are helping to reduce poverty in rural areas

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 28 At 4.jpeg Media workshop for CSO-RISE

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of Ghanaians in rural areas have benefitted from the 9 million funded programme being implemented by some CSOs in the country.

The programmes are aimed at addressing the challenges of poor persons in rural areas and contributing to inclusive growth, as well as, reducing social inequalities.

Speaking to journalists after a media engagement workshop by the Civil Society Organization in Research and Innovation for Sustainable Development (CSO-RISE), Team Lead for the Technical Assistant Team, Mary Osei explained that, “the main focus is to reduce poverty, by reducing poverty we are looking at sustainable livelihoods, we are looking at access to social protection and we are also looking at promoting employment, actually creating jobs and also influencing decent jobs in Ghana.”

The workshop also sought to communicate the successes and impact of the programmes after 5years of its implementation.

Sharing their success stories, the CSOs revealed that over 6,000 persons in the northern part of the country have had access to the programme, including farmers, fishermen and households.

The CSO-RISE project is an EU funded project in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance which is being implemented by four grantees - Centre for local governance advocacy, ActionAid, CISS and CDO.

SSD/ESA

