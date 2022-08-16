How the US describes Ghana to American companies and investors

Ghana

Ghana’s economy has an appreciable representation of foreign companies who have found the West African country a fertile ground for good business.

Even though it seems Ghana’s taste for foreign products is insatiable, the country may just not be producing enough to feed the over 32million population.



Before COVID-19 hit, the country was growing at a rate of 6.5% making the country one of the fastest-growing economies globally. Even after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a growth rate of 0.5 percent was recorded in 2020, which plummeted to 5.4 percent in 2021.



These statistics were good signals to the investor community. But in recent times, global economic pressures have pushed the country’s inflation rate to an all-time high of 31.7%.



This is causing investors to make rational decisions by withdrawing their investments from the country which in turn is affecting the cedi which is currently the second worst performing currency globally.



Meanwhile, the Central Bank has reviewed the monetary policy leading to a corresponding increase in interest rates. High-interest rates are good indications for investment nonetheless.



The US International Trade Administration’s July 2022 Country Commercial Guide on Ghana highlights some key factors for its citizens to note about Ghana before doing any business in the country.

According to them, one of the major factors affecting the country’s growth and industrialization is the constant supply of electricity.



“Ghana aspires to industrialize, modernize its agriculture, and provide economic opportunities for its growing population. One of the key constraints to this vision is the inconsistent and expensive supply of electric power and the sector’s significant financial deficit.”



Another challenge the UD highlighted was the inability of local companies to get adequate capital or financing for their business, a move it noted will put “exporters to Ghana without attractive financing options at a disadvantage.”



It said, “access to financing remains a significant challenge for local companies. Commercial bank rates average 28 percent. Government debt remains high, at 78 percent of GDP (March 2022), and domestic revenue mobilization remains a challenge. will find themselves at a disadvantage.”



Due to geographic proximity and historical connections to Europe, most European companies tend to enjoy certain tariff preferences according to the US Department of Commerce. Nevertheless, these companies must also be aware of competition from other countries that equally have a substantive share in the Ghanaian market.



“Ghanaian buyers are price sensitive and thus, while U.S. products and services are perceived as high quality, durable, and state-of-the-art, cheaper (often Chinese) products are sometimes purchased for cost reasons. Although new U.S. equipment is bought by Ghanaian companies, re-conditioned U.S. goods (e.g., vehicles and equipment) have been successful in the Ghanaian market.”

Lastly, Ghana being among other West African countries with a history of fraudulent business offers was highlighted to caution investors to be alert if they decide to do business in Ghana.



“Recipients of unsolicited offers to participate in government procurement opportunities in Ghana should proceed with caution. Any offers that require upfront payments of advanced fees should be viewed with caution."



“Fraudulent procurement tenders using the name of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) are particularly common. U.S. companies that receive unsolicited tenders or are told that they have won a bid without participating in a tender should contact the U.S. Commercial Service Ghana for assistance in determining whether a tender is legitimate,” it stressed.



Nonetheless, Ghana has a track record of stability, peace, and an eco-friendly business climate that has seen the success of many multinational companies. The country currently needs the influx of foreign companies that will help in the attempt to arrest the depreciating cedi.



