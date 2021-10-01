How to re-register your SIM card

The exercise will end on March 31 next year

As announced earlier by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the re-registration of SIM cards takes effect Friday, October 1, 2021.

This exercise is intended to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.



The exercise will end on March 31, next year.



Any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked, according to the Minister.



GhanaWeb in this article outlines the processes you will go through to re-register your SIM.

Stage 1: Linking of SIM card to Ghana Card via USSD



1. Dial the short code *404#



2. Enter Ghana Card pin ( Note: Enter letters and figures without hyphens)



3. Confirm Ghana Card pin

4. Enter surname



5. Enter first name(s)



6. Enter Date of Birth (Format: DDMMYYYY)



7. Select sex

8. Confirm details



9. Submit details provided after confirmation



NB: You will get a confirmation message with a unique code when it is successfully done.



If unsuccessful due to wrong details, you have 3 attempts to answer security questions.

If unsuccessful due to verification failure at the National Identification Authority, you will be informed to contact the NIA.



Stage 2:



Visit your service provider (agent or customer care) to complete this stage of the registration.



