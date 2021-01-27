Huawei again recognised as one of Africa’s top employers

Top Employers Institute awards Huawei’s exceptional employee offering

Source: Huawei Ghana

Global ICT leader, Huawei has been recognized as one of the top employers in Africa, receiving the annual Top Employers Certification Award, in recognition of its exceptional employee practices.

In addition to the Continental HQ Top Employer Certification for Africa 2021, Huawei also received the prestigious award in 13 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.



The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.



“Winning the Top Employer Award is recognition of Huawei’s high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion. Huawei is committed to creating opportunities for all so as to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety, and employee well-being,” said Huawei Southern Africa Region HR Director Chen Yu.



With the digital era and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for upskilling has become a top priority for organisations. ICT skills have also become critical to national development, as well as, career opportunities for working professionals.



Chen Yu said that Huawei persistently focuses on growing the ICT skills of its people, to meet the needs of the future digital economy.

The Top Employers Institute programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 top employers in 120 territories across five continents. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Audit carried out on each organisation after the completion of a highly intense survey.



The survey covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management, culture and more.



“Despite the challenging year we have experienced, Huawei has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace,” said Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink.



“We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

